SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Students at Primrose School of Simpsonville at Five Forks celebrated Fire Safety Month on Thursday with a visit from firefighters from Pelham Batesville Fire Department, according to a press release from the school.

Firefighters taught students about fire safety and equipment, according to the press release.

During Fire Prevention Month, which runs through October, firefighters teach people how to stay safe in the event of a fire and educate them on ways to avoid fire-related incidents, according to the press release.