GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina State University’s new President and First Lady made an appearance in Greenville Friday night. Alexander and Agatha Conyers greeted dozens of alumni. Conyers was named President in April of this year. He served as interim from July 2021.

South Carolina State currently has over 2,600 hundred students, and just welcomed their largest freshman class in 15 years. The growth is right in line with President Conyers’s goals.

“Continue to grow enrollment, to continue to highlight the great things that are students are doing and then to really invest in the infrastructure at the University,” said President Conyers.

Conyers is the 13th President for the University. The event was sponsored by the Greenville Chapter of South Carolina State’s National Alumni Association.