President Trump, Ivanka Trump to visit Mills River, N.C. Monday

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — President Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump, will be in North Carolina Monday to visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site and deliver remarks on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Trump is expected to tour Flavor First Growers and Packers in Mills River to see how food boxes are packaged and delivered to families. The program aims to help farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is spearheaded by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Ivanka Trump.

“I am incredibly excited to join the President in North Carolina as he sees first-hand the incredible work being done through our Farmers to Families Food Box program. With nearly 70 million boxes of nutritious, locally-sourced fresh fruit, vegetable, milk and meat delivered to date, we are deeply appreciative of our strong and innovative partners like Baptists on Mission and Flavor First Growers and Packers that allow us to continue the fight to feed our nation’s hungry, support our farmers and strengthen our workforce,” said Ivanka Trump.

The visit is taking place on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

GOP officials are expected to vote to renominate Trump in a small in-person session Monday.