GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pretty Place Chapel will close temporarily for renovations beginning Jan. 23.

YMCA Camp Greenville constructed Pretty Place Chapel in 1941 with several additions and improvements made in subsequent years, including major upgrades in 2012 and 2018.

During the time of renovations, the following improvements are planned:

Phase 1: Addition of 40 parking spots

Phase 2: Addition of 2 new restrooms

Phase 3: New benches in the chapel

Phase 4: Addition of a wheelchair ramp to the front of the chapel

The chapel is estimated to re-open on Feb. 6.