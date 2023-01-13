GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pretty Place Chapel will close temporarily for renovations beginning Jan. 23.
YMCA Camp Greenville constructed Pretty Place Chapel in 1941 with several additions and improvements made in subsequent years, including major upgrades in 2012 and 2018.
During the time of renovations, the following improvements are planned:
- Phase 1: Addition of 40 parking spots
- Phase 2: Addition of 2 new restrooms
- Phase 3: New benches in the chapel
- Phase 4: Addition of a wheelchair ramp to the front of the chapel
The chapel is estimated to re-open on Feb. 6.