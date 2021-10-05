PreZero US to expand operations in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – PreZero US, a recycling and waster solutions company, announced plans to expand operation in Oconee County Tuesday.

PreZero US, located in Westiminster, will invest $11.5 investment to create 32 news jobs.

“We are excited to be building our facility with the community of Westminster. We have been operational since 2019, and this is only the beginning. We have made significant investments into the region and we are happy to provide stable, long-term employment opportunities for the surrounding community that will allow us to grow together,” said PreZero US CEO Hernan de la Vega.

The company’s expanded facility will have the capacity to process 40,000 tons of plastic material per year.

The expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2023. If you are interested in working for PreZero US, click here.

