(WSPA) – With only a week left in pride month, there are a few events happening in the Upstate this weekend.

Upstate Pride SC is wrapping up Black Pride Week in Greenville with a march and festival at Graham Plaza on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Spartanburg, Ciclops Cideri and Brewery is hosting a Pride Month Vendor Fair from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, Upstate Pride SC will wrap up Black Pride month with a drag brunch at Ink & Ivy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free for both events.