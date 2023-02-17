GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A nonprofit group will host a two day prom and summit for LGBTQ+ teens.

The event starts on Saturday, March 4 at First Baptist Church of Greenville. The prom promises a chance for LGBTQ+ youth to connect with peers and have fun in a safe environment.

“Unfortunately, many youths in the state of South Carolina who are a part of the LGBTQ+

community feel they are alone and do not have a community that they can surround themselves

with. The purpose of having the Youth Prom and Summit is to bring kids and adults from the

LGBTQ+ community together to gain friendship and learn from each other’s experience,” said

Pride Link’s program coordinator Nick Wolff.

The summit will include keynote speakers and workshops to cover topics including navigating faith and sexuality, LGBTQ+ rights, self-defense and a panel of college students will answer questions from young people.

Tickets for the youth prom are free and can be obtained at pridelink.org/youthprom. Registration for the summit is free for anyone under 18 and $25 for adults. Tickets for the summit can be obtained at pridelink.org/youthsummit