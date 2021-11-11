Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare reach agreement on new contract

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract.

We previously reported that Prisma Heath and UnitedHealthcare were in a dispute over contract agreements.

This new contract agreement will ensure that UnitedHealthcare members will have uninterrupted access to all Prisma hospitals, facilities and physicians.

In a joint statement the companies said, “UnitedHealthcare and Prisma Health have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored health plans have uninterrupted access to quality care at an affordable cost at all Prisma facilities and with its physicians.”

The agreement also ensures continued access to Prisma’s facilities and physicians for members enrolled in the Veteran Affairs Community Care Network (VACCN), United Behavioral Health and Spectera Eyecare Network.