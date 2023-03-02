GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health broke ground Thursday on a new ambulatory surgery center in Greenville.

The outpatient facility will be located on Centennial Way, not far from Prisma’s Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Rendering of new Prisma Health ambulatory surgery center (From: Prisma Health)

The two-story 45,351 square-foot building will include six operating rooms and space for future development.

“We identified the need for greater access to minimally invasive surgical procedures in an outpatient setting rather than at a hospital,” said Dr. Patrick Springhart, with Prisma Health. “We are excited to meet our community’s needs with a new facility and increase access to surgical care.”

The surgical center is set to open on fall 2024.