Prisma Health leaders see an increase in cases of mental health issues during the pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on our mental health and Prisma Health doctors said they’re seeing an increase in mental health issues.

“There’s definitely been an uptick in the mental health needs for our elderly,” said Dr. Anu Nagar, a geriatric psychiatrist.

Prisma Health doctors said they’re seeing more cases of anxiety and depression across all age groups.

“Kids and their mental health, it’s not at its best,” said Dr. Peter Loper Jr., a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

They said isolation during the pandemic changed many routines, relationships and interactions.

“The reality is that relationships matter and community matters and healthy human development occurs via meaningful interpersonal interactions,” said Loper.

In kids and teens, doctors said signs of anxiety and depression could look like changes in a child’s behavior and interests, increases in conflicts and negative thoughts, and social withdrawal.

“They’re avoiding going to practices, they’re not going to their dance recital, they’re not going to band practice, or if their school performance starts to go down,” said Loper.

To keep kids connected, leaders recommend getting them involved in extracurricular activities, limiting social media use and spend time together as a family.

“Community begins with family and so begin in your home. Spend time with your kids,” said Loper.

Adults and older patients are experiencing changes too.

“Restrictive measures were first put in place to protect this population from contracting COVID, but the subsequent lockdowns had a devastating impact,” said Nagar.

Some signs to look for in older patients include changes in weight and appetite, sleep, motivation and irritability.

“It’s important to not just write things off as (quote unquote) “someone being old,” said Nagar.

While leaders said the uptick in mental health issues across ages is concerning, there’s an upside because more people are asking for help.

“It’s really viewed as somewhat of a shared trauma, so it actually allowing people to say you know what I need help,” said Dr. Karen Lommel, the psychiatry department chair.

Dr. Lommel encourages people to connect with people through simple gestures. She said people can call family and friends or smile and wave at strangers.

Anyone who needs support, can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It’s free and confidential help and help is available 24/7.