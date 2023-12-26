GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health will be limiting visitation to all of its facilities beginning on Wednesday. The health care company announced the limitations on Tuesday, citing an increased rate of flu and other respiratory illnesses in the region.

While the restrictions are in place, children under 16 can’t visit hospitalized patients.

“We are doing this to protect our patients, their loved ones and our own team members against the spread of seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Sangita Dash, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health. Certain exceptions may be allowed at the discretion of hospital administration, she said.

Last week South Carolina was one of nine states to reach the CDC’s highest level for respiratory illnesses, including COVID, flu and RSV. The CDC estimates more than 5 million people have become sick this year, and more than 3,200 have died from the flu.

To help protect patients from respiratory illness, masking will be recommended, but not required at Prisma Health facilities.