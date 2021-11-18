Prisma Health looking for volunteers to share companionship with outpatients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health is looking for volunteers to visit vulnerable outpatients who may be experiencing loneliness during the holiday season.

“It can really take a toll on someone who is living alone and has that social isolation,” program coordinator Suzanne Young said.

Volunteers with the Prisma Community Care Program will visit with outpatients who don’t have a support system during their recovery.

“They live at home with either no support or their care support is overwhelmed,” Young said.

Young said loneliness can take a toll on a person’s recovery from illness.

“If you get depressed or if you have anxiety that can effect your physical health as well so our hope is to improve their quality of life so their health will improve,” Young said.

She’s seen it work first hand.

“They’ve gotten quite a bond and have become actually great friends,” Young said.

The program is looking for volunteers who are looking for a way to make a difference.

“It’s just having a willingness to step into someone else’s life and be a part of that in some small way,” Young said.

And, it doesn’t take a lot.

“A lot of our folks they just love a phone call or a visit or sending them a card.”

To give the greatest gift of all this holiday season.

“And it’s such a huge blessing for the volunteers and the staff as well just to get to see that impact that a small kindness can do,” Young said.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Community Care, click here or call (864) 884-3792.