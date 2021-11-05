Prisma Health mandates COVID-19 vaccine following federal requirements

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health is mandating that all of its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 following federal requirements.

In a statement sent to 7NEWS Prisma Health said it is committed to complying with all federal requirements.

Prisma Health released this statement Friday evening:

At Prisma Health, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients and the members of our team. Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who is eligible, and we continue to do so. Prisma Health is committed to complying with all federal requirements, including those that were recently announced. We have begun implementing the appropriate protocols for compliance.

The new requirements, which were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September will be tougher for people who work in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid. Those workers will not have an option for testing and will need to be vaccinated.

President Biden said Thursday healthcare workers will need to receive either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan 4.