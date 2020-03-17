Prisma Health offers limited drive-through COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health began drive-through COVID-19 testing Monday for a limited number of patients.

The testing is only for patients who have electronic orders from their Prisma Health doctor or from a Prisma Health Virtual Visit provider.

Testing in Columbia is also available to patients sent from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Patients must have a provider order and their personal identification for the test at one of the two drive-through locations:

Greenville

Monday through Friday: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Medical Campus, South Parking Deck, lower level

Columbia

Monday through Friday: 9:00am – Noon, 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Prisma Health Richland Hospital, North Portal near Emergency Department

The hospital system said they are working to expand testing to more people at more sides as soon as possible.

Patients will remain in their cars as a test sample is collected. Results will likely be returned in four to seven days and patients are advised to self-isolate at home until they received the results.