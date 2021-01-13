Prisma Health officials, Greenville mayor to hold COVID-19 news conference at 10:30 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials and Greenville Mayor Knox White will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Prisma Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark O’Halla, Chief Ambulatory Medical Officer Dr. Saria Saccocio will speak about the continuing COVID-19 surge, the vaccination process and the importance of getting the COVID vaccine.

Officials will also remind community members to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

Mayor White will talk about the City’s continued enforcement of state and local orders regarding gathering and face coverings.

7 News plans to live stream the event.