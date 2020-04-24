Prisma Health to resume some surgeries, other clinical services

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health will resume performing surgeries for patients whose time-sensitive procedures were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The health company announced Friday that surgeries for patients with severely painful or progressive conditions who can’t delay treatment without long-term health repercussions will resume.

“A team of physicians, nurses and infection control specialists developed our plan to resume clinical operations, starting with patients whose surgical procedures were deferred,” said Prisma Health executive vice president Dr. Angelo Sinopoli.

Prisma Health began deferring selected surgeries in early March for patients whose health would not be adversely impacted by the delay.

Governor Henry McMaster requested that hospitals and doctors stop performing elective procedures to conserve personal protective equipment and other medical supplies and resources on March 17.

The company said they will continue deferring surgical procedures for higher risk people as long as it does not adversely impact their health.

“When a patient’s medical condition requires a surgical procedure, we will take the necessary precautions to provide safe and effective care,” said Sinopoli.

Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla said that if the company sees a surge of COVID-19 patients, they will revisit their plans.