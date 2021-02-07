Prisma vaccine sites to open at noon starting Monday

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

(WSPA) – Some Prisma Health vaccination sites in the Upstate will be opening at noon starting Monday, February 8.

Prisma said the reason for the schedule change is due to potential delays in the vaccine delivery, which is distributed by the S.C. Department of Heath and Environmental Control.

“We want to make sure we have the shots ready to go into arms when we open our doors,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health’s chief ambulatory medical officer and co-lead of its vaccine task force.

Those with appointments for this Monday, Feb. 8, were already notified by robo-call and asked to reschedule their appointments.

In the Upstate, locations opening at noon include the mass vaccination site in Greenville and sites at Baptist Easley Hospital, Oconee Memorial Hospital and the community partnership site at The Ridge in Laurens County. Beginning this Monday, the site at Greer Memorial Hospital will be open Tuesday through Saturday and the site at Hillcrest Hospital will be open Tuesday and Thursday.

Most sites in the Midlands will maintain their current hours of operation. Tuomey Hospital vaccination site will shift on Monday to 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The vaccination sites administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those getting vaccinated should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, and their insurance card.

For real-time updates on the availability of limited walk-in doses at Prisma Health vaccination sites, visit PrismaHealth.org/vaccine. All Prisma Health sites are offering limited appointment registration assistance for individuals without online access, but that does require waiting in line. Those without access to computers may also call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) for assistance with registration or to check on walk-in availability at the different sites.

Prisma Health is now using MyChart, Prisma Health’s patient portal, instead of the federal vaccine registration system to schedule vaccine appointments for people who are eligible. The change will allow Prisma Health to register patients more easily, manage appointments more effectively and provide better technical assistance. Individuals who don’t have a MyChart account can visit mychart.prismahealth.org and click Sign Up Online or call Prisma Health at 1-833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) to receive scheduling assistance.