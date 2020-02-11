Prison chaplain accused of sexual misconduct with inmate in Greenwood, Dept. of Corrections says

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – A prison chaplain in Greenwood County is accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

65-year-old Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal of Spartanburg is charged with first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The Department of Corrections said Kwamina-Crystal was a chaplain at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood.

Warrants say that Kwamina-Crystal allowed an inmate to perform oral sex on him in his office between August 2019 and December 2019.

Kwamina-Crystal was fired following his arrest, the department of corrections said.