Private basketball trainer accused of fondling victims in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is facing more than two dozen charges after deputies say he assaulted multiple victims while working as a private basketball trainer.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Anthony Bernard Jenkins is charged with 18 counts of second degree Assault and Battery, four counts of Kidnapping, first degree Assault and Battery, and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Investigators said a victim provided detailed information that he had been assaulted by Jenkins on numerous occasions.

Deputies said that victim was able to identify two other potential victims who provided similar detailed statements of their interactions with Jenkins.

The sheriff’s office said the incidents all happened between 2010 and 2019.

According to warrants, there were numerous instances of the suspect fondling the victim’s private parts among other incidents.

Jenkins – a registered sex offender since 2016 – was arrested at his home Tuesday morning without incident.

Investigators said they believe, based on this and a previous case, that there may be more victims. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call Investigator Elizabeth Renneker with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-503-4576 or email erenneker@spartanburgcounty.org.