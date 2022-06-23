SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A processional will take place for fallen deputy Austin Aldridge Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The processional will begin at 1 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Hospital and he will be taken to Floyd’s Mortuary.

Deputy Aldridge was shot in an ambush Tuesday afternoon when he was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said Aldridge was an organ and tissue donor. He was taken to Columbia for that procedure and about 70 people will benefit from the donation.

7NEWS will stream the processional here and on Facebook.