Tickets on sale for professional bull riding tour at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Professional bull riders will return to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Jan. 22 for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

More than 500 bull riders from around the world, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Mexico and more, hold PBR memberships. Organizers said you do not need to know anything about the sport to be entertained.

Riders compete in more than 200 bull riding events each year on several tours. The PBR website said for every rider, the ultimate goal is to qualify for the PBR world finals, the season champion receiving the golden world championship buckle and $1 million bonus.

The event will begin at 7 p.m.

For tickets visit the Bon Secours Wellness Arena ticket office in person or Ticketmaster.

Visit the PBR website to learn more and get ticket information.