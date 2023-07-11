UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s not unusual to see job fairs this time of year but they are usually in cities. However, one program in South Carolina is hitting the road to find to job-seekers who live in more rural areas.

One way to connect job seekers with employers is to set up a job fair right where they live.

“Its important to meet people where they are so sometimes transportation is an issue, finding a baby sitter for your children can be an issue. So, if we can go where our workers are and let them know about the opportunities awaiting them you have much higher success,” Pamela Evette, Lt. Gov. South Carolina said.

And that’s exactly what SC Works did in Union County on Tuesday.

“So we are in the middle of a parking lot in Union South Carolina having a great time working with our partners to connect up with job seekers,” William Floyd, executive director of South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, said.

No matter what your job status is, “people that either have jobs and want to go beyond that or people that area not currently working.”

Because the problem isn’t not enough jobs, it’s not enough employees.



“Right now, in South Carolina we have over 100,000 jobs that need to be filled and more are coming.” Floyd added.

With so many job opportunities arising, “South Carolina Works” is hoping two job fairs in Union County will help bridge that gap.



“Union and all of our rural communities are important because that is where a lot of the job seekers are that have not fully engaged,” Floyd said.

Tuesday’s stop in Union is just one of the trips South Carolina Works will be doing this summer.