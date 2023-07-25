SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- For most of us, we stop learning about government after high school. However, one upstate county is offering residents a chance to continue their education to become better citizens.

From the courthouse to the sheriff’s office and everything in between there’s a lot that goes into making a county government work, especially here in Spartanburg County.

“This is a big county and how do you plan for a county this size,” Kathy Rives, the Community Development Director for the County said.

These are the type of questions that residents have, “what do I need to do about that dog it barks all night, I don’t understand my tax bill, what really goes on at the landfill.”

So, the county came up with a different way to get residents’ answers.

“The Spartanburg County Citizens Academy is an 8-week class where we teach county residents about county government,” Rivers said. “we have the department heads who actually teach the classes and they will learn why they would need a building permit.”

Rivers says in the 16 years of the program, more than 400 students graduated, inspiring some to get involved in local government.

“There is a segment where we tell them that is an opportunity for them to apply for positions in county government,” Rivers added. “We have actually had some of our students go on and run for public office, we had some that ran for the school board, town council, we even had a couple even run for our state legislator.”

Applications are open until August 11th and the county hopes to fill 30 spots for their 30th class.

It is free and open to Spartanburg County residents and offered twice a year.