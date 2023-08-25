MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin is working with builders on a mixed-use development to create new townhomes, dining, entertainment, and extended access on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Driving near Jenkins Street, the area is cleared out, making room for new growth.

“What you’re seeing today was our old public works facility that we will be putting about 40 to 42 townhomes on. And then behind me, Drew Parker is developing what we are calling the Pickle Yard,” said Mayor Terry Merritt.

Merritt has been a longtime resident of the city.

“I’ve been here all my life,” said Merritt. “It’s a good, safe community with recreation, everything we need right in our core.”

On Friday, he showed 7NEWS around the site of the now-demolished public works facility that is home of two new developments.

“We’re putting in four indoor pickleball courts, four pocket restaurants, outdoor entertainment amenities. We will underground the storm water runoff and we’ll put a parking lot on top of it,” said Merritt.

The Parker Group is working with the city to redevelop a 20,000-square-foot industrial warehouse into the future Pickle Yard. It will feature six pickleball courts, restaurants with outdoor seating, a stage for live performances, fire pits, and a beer garden.

The city said it also plans to expand access in that area to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

“If you study and see the demographics of the demand, we didn’t have it. So it’s exciting for the last ten or twelve years that the councils have seen the vision and know that we’ve got to have a place for the young ones coming,” said Merritt.

Right next door, Longbranch Development is in the beginning phases of constructing more than 40 townhomes. It’s an effort, the city said, to accommodate the area’s growth.

“An old quote from one of our old city administrators: ‘We are a bona fide city and we are growing, and we’re excited about it,'” Merritt added with a smile.

Located on a portion of 6.5 acres of land at the corner of Jenkins Street and Jenkins Court, the city said the Maverick Yards projects kicks off the long-awaited City Center Village.

It’s a part of the city’s goal to create a livable, walkable downtown.

Both the Parker Group’s Pickle Yard project and Longbranch’s new living complex are expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

Mayor Merritt added that Maverick Yards will be a great compliment to the recently completed Maverick Station and BridgeWay Station, which is expected to open its first phase this fall.