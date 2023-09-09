ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a “prolific offender” was arrested in west Asheville on Thursday.

According to officers, a resident called the Asheville Police Department to report a suspicious person in their neighbor’s yard around 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Michael Logan Gosnell, 35, who was arrested and charged with possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny.

Officers said that Gosnell had several warrants for his arrest for breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny that stemmed from two incidents along Johnston Boulevard in late August.

At the time of his arrest, Gosnell had several financial cards that were stolen.

The investigation into the source of the stolen items is ongoing.

Gosnell was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.