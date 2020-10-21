Proposal would term-limit chair of a Greenville County

by: The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A member of a county governing council in South Carolina is calling for term limits for the council’s chairman.

The Post and Courier reports that outgoing Greenville County Council member Rick Roberts was introducing the proposal Tuesday. Roberts lost a Republican primary election in June.

His proposed change would limit the powerful council chairman to two consecutive terms in the post. If approved, it would prevent Chairman Butch Kirven from running for chairman again if he is reelected to the council in November.

The council elects a new chairman at the first meeting in January every two years. Kirven has served as chairman for the past four years — and 12 of the 16 years he’s been on the council.

Kirven declined to say whether he was in favor or opposed to the change or whether he would seek the chairmanship again if reelected.

The chairman in Greenville County leads the council meetings, appoints committee chairs and serves on various boards, including a three-member committee that oversees the project to redevelop County Square into a multi-use $1 billion project.

