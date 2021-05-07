Proposed development would bring workforce housing to Greenville’s West End

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A residential community with workforce housing could be coming to Greenville’s West End.

The proposed Mosaic at West End development would bring townhouses and apartments to the West End, but it would mean some residents there would have to move.



Four and a half acres of mostly vacant land sit between Academy Street and Perry Avenue in Greenville’s West End. A public-private partnership among the Greenville Housing Fund, Greenville Housing Authority, and Saint Capital would make it home for dozens of families.



“We think it can set a precedent that says, this is how a private public partnership should look,” said co-developer Bryan De Bruin. “This is how how workforce housing should look.”

The plan calls for 82 apartment units on Academy Street, 19 townhome units on Ware Street, and 32 townhome units on Perry Avenue. A quarter of the units would go toward workforce housing, like for EMS or hospitality workers who might not normally be able to afford housing in the city.

“They bring such an important aspect to our city, and our city dosen’t make the top ten of these lists without that workforce,” De Bruin said.

However, under the plan, five units of affordable housing under the Greenville Housing Authority would have to be demolished. None of those residents wanted to go on camera, but some told 7News it’s stressful not knowing what’s going to happen. They said they’re not keen on the idea of moving.

“The way that I understand it and that it generally would happen is once we get through the approval process, there will be a time delay before development,” De Bruin said. “They will notify those residents, and then they’ll help them relocate. They’ll keep their vouchers, and then there will be other housing that becomes available for them.”

The project is scheduled to go before the planning commission May 20.



