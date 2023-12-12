SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A high-speed rail line could potentially run through the Upstate connecting Charlotte and Atlanta.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the latest proposed project outlined a potential stop at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

$500,000 was allocated for the Charlotte to Atlanta Corridor Project. Upstate leaders said this funding will only help move the planning process forward.

“The Upstate needs to be continuing to grow the public transit systems that exist today and investing in them so that whenever high-speed rail does come, we are ready for it,” Executive Director of Ten at The Top, Dean Hybl, said.

Researchers believe a stop in our area would be instrumental in easing traffic congestion, increasing tourism, and providing an economic boost.

“I think the public across the country is desiring easier ways to get around,” said GP Mcleer, director of Upstate Mobility Alliance. “We all want to get from point A to point B faster and more efficient. This provides an ample opportunity to free up a lot of that traffic on I-85 for folks on their daily commute.”

Mcleer said a study involving the Upstate included three lines. Two of those lines are existing rail lines, Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, which currently run through Greenville.

However, speeds of those trains top out around 80 mph. The latest study proposes construction of a new rail line where speeds of 120-200 mph could be reached.

“That offers your ability to build the infrastructure to actually reach those speeds and when you do that you take out a lot of real estate for places like the core of downtown Greenville,” Mcleer said.

Researchers don’t believe Downtown Greenville is best suited for the potential new rail line. They think better options are a mobility hub like GSP or a rural area with less traffic like Belton.

“The reason they would consider a stop in Belton is because it is the place with the best connection that can get back up to speed the quickest to get towards Charlotte or toward the other way, Atlanta,” Hybl said. “Whereas GSP, you would have a longer slow down period.”

Upstate researchers said while studies continue to be conducted, the project could take 20-30 more years before it’s completed.