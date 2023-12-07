GREENVILLE COUNTY S.C., (WSPA) – Greenville County Council members said they are continually evaluating growth in the area and they fear too much growth could put a strain on sewer systems.

An ordinance is being considered by Greenville County Council that could place restrictions on growth in rural areas.

Greenville County adopted a comprehensive plan in 2020 to reduce the use of septic systems in future developments. An ordinance to update those standards has been moved for approval.

Former council member Jim Burns served the county for 12 years and is now the Chief Operating Officer at Hartness Development. Burns said while growth may come with challenges, if Greenville isn’t growing, it’s dying.

“It is not a question of growth, it is a question of how we grow,” Burns said. “Even back in my tenure it was a struggle. It was something that the council, as they are doing right now, they are trying to weigh how do we maintain the quality of life for our citizens and those who are coming to us.”

Council members said there is an increase in the number of subdivisions in the unzoned areas of the county served by septic systems. They believe possible pollution from these systems will play a role in the long-term health and safety of the public.

According to the proposed ordinance if new subdivisions are built in unzoned areas, they are required to be built on at least one and a half acres in order for them to install a septic system.

Burns said as growth continues, proper planning is what’s most important.

“All of the smart growth opportunities that we have as we go into the future here, let’s make sure that we plan it, we stick to our plan and put the infrastructure in place prior to the growth,” Burns said.

The proposed ordinance would also stop any land near a stream from being disturbed. Stripping of topsoil, plowing, cultivating, filling, or storing materials and machinery would also be against the rule.

While the majority of council voted in favor of the ordinance at the meeting last month, the development restrictions were not favored by every council member.

Burns said as council decides what’s best for the county, proper infrastructure will play a vital role in lasting developments.

“Infrastructure is expensive no matter what,” Burns said. “Water, sewer, roads, they are expensive no matter what but they are especially expensive if you don’t plan for the amount of growth that you are going to have.”

The proposed ordinance was up for a third reading. County Council voted to hold the item until January 2nd where they will hear from the public.