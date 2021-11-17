Proposed project for downtown Spartanburg is a step closer to becoming a reality

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Big changes could be coming to downtown Spartanburg.

A proposed $75-80 million mixed-use development is one step closer to becoming a reality.

City officials say this proposed project would revitalize East Main Street. They say the project would include residential, retail spaces, and office space.

City manager Chris Story said the project would be between Denny’s Plaza and Morgan’s Square in downtown Spartanburg. Some people in the city say this growth would be welcomed.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it, personally. I mean, I think it would benefit the city in general and, I mean, bring more people downtown,” said Hugo Harvey, who works downtown.

“It’s kinda inevitable, I mean, it’s a nice place to live so people are going to want to come here,” said Shawn Holt, who works downtown.

Story said the project got approval from the city’s Design Review Board on Tuesday. He said the project is still in its early stages but would be a boon for the downtown area.

“This type of well planned, well thought out development is what we need to really invigorate that part of our downtown,” said Story.

Story said seven existing properties would be combined under one development plan, along with three additional towers being built. He says if approved, there would be more than 150 apartments and condos on the upper floors, and retail space on the ground floor.

Story said the plan is to have something for everyone.

“We want to have a full diverse mix of offerings and a full diverse mix of types of residents and price points,” he said.

The plan is to make both Main Street and Broad Street walkable destinations from the development.

Story says there will be approximately 200 parking spaces provided for people who live in the buildings.

“It’s a positive thing for downtown and anything to make it more vibrant,” said Holt.

The next step is for a development agreement to get worked out and then presented to city council for their consideration.

The rest of the details, like timeline and traffic impacts of this project, are still being worked out.

The developer, the M Peters Group, also unveiled plans to build 239 apartments on the site of the former Clifton Mill in eastern Spartanburg County.