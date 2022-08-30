GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A proposed development in Greenville is causing quite a stir for those in the Cleveland Street area.

A developer is trying to build 118 units of apartments and townhomes in this area. However, there’s some opposition from people who live and work nearby.

The developer recently purchased the old Scottish Rite Center on Cleveland Street. They are hoping to demolish the old center, to convert the six acre lot into 35 townhomes and 83 apartments.

In a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, developers said the proposed townhomes would be in the front of the property– with the apartments towards the back.

While the design is in the early conceptual phase, a designer stated the units would fit in with the style of the neighborhood.

The proposed project includes green space, sidewalks, and private access to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

According to the city’s website, the developers were on the planning commission’s agenda on August 18th.

However, a city spokesperson told 7NEWS that the planning commission asked the developer to have another neighborhood meeting before it goes back to the commissioners.

At the neighborhood meeting on Tuesday night, the developers addressed concerns about traffic, the specs of the project, and more.

Many residents voiced their concerns with 7NEWS off-camera, but declined to speak on camera.

Several residents were concerned about bringing more traffic onto Cleveland Street with this proposed development.

Some also said they are concerned about the development being too dense.

During the meeting, however, the developers stated they conducted a peak-hour traffic study, which shows less cars are traveling on Cleveland Street compared to this time last year.

The developers said there will be another neighborhood meeting at their proposed lot–the old Scottish Rite Center on September 7th at 6:30 p.m.

A city staff member stated at the end of meeting that there was a procedural error in regards to the neighborhood meeting, which is why the meeting next week will be held.

Due to that, city leaders said they have withdrawn the developer’s application from the September commission agenda.

We’re told the developers can resubmit for the October planning commission meeting, if they meet all of the process requirements.