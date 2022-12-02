PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – About 40 protesters stood in support of Brandon Enoch on Friday, who they said was wrongfully terminated from his position with the City of Pickens.

Enoch, the City of Pickens’ Parks and Recreation Director, said he was fired primarily for inviting a homeless man with a criminal record, to help clean bathrooms and upkeep sports fields in town.

“He was more than a coach, he was a mentor to many, and he literally gave the shoes off his feet to a homeless man,” Protest organizer Steven Smith said.

As we previously reported, Enoch spoke at a special meeting Monday, where city council members decided whether or not to reinstate him. Council voted no.

However, protesters said the decision is unacceptable.

“Brandon means a lot to the community when he was in his position, for the outreach and kindness and careness he gave to children who attended the Pickens Recreation Department,” Smith saod,

One protester got Enoch on the phone during the rally, where he expressed the need for change.

Enoch said, “It’s more than me. It’s not about me. The situation might be an agent to change, but I really hope it shines light on residents taking local government that much more seriously and understanding while these people do serve the residents of Pickens.”

7NEWS contacted the Pickens City Administrator for a comment. We have not heard back yet.