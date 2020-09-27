Protesters in Upstate continue to march for Breonna Taylor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Chants for justice for Breonna Taylor echoed through the city of Greenville Saturday.

After one of the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case was charged, protesters in Greenville are saying this isn’t anywhere close to justice for her murder.

One protester, Dalton Olson said, “Anyone could be Breonna Taylor. No one deserves to be shot by the police so everyone needs to come together and address this issue.”

Dozens of people walking up and down the streets of downtown with one message, Black lives matter.

Hannah Burnside has been to many of the protests that have happened since the death of George Floyd but says as a black woman, like Breonna was, this hurts a little deeper.

“Breonna Taylor was an important person and she matters. Black lives matter,” Burnside said. “I personally believe that we we need to be out here supporting it. She needs justice. Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

Activist Bruce Wilson says its important Greenville listens to this message and change comes.

“Before we can come together and have that come together, that peaceful dialogue there’s got to be a reckoning there’s got to be an understanding and what we really need law enforcement to do is to listen to the community,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the same thing that happened in Louisville to Breonna Taylor could very well happen right here in the Upstate.