(WARNING: Video may contain strong language.)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hundreds of protesters were in downtown Asheville Monday night for a peaceful protest which turned violent just before 11:00pm.

A 7 News crew at the scene reported tear gas being deployed. Fireworks were also thrown in the street.

There’s no word yet on if any arrests have been made.

At 10:15pm, Asheville Police reported that the protests had been peaceful up to that point and no law enforcement action had been taken.