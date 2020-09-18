Public viewing and funeral to be held Friday for Henderson Co. Deputy Hendrix

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a celebration of life ceremony for Deputy Ryan Hendrix on Friday, September 18 in Hendersonville.

Detective Hendrix was shot in the line of duty while responding to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle Thursday, September 10. He had two children and was engaged to be married in October.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that visitation for the public to pay their respects to the Ryan’s family will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mud Creek Baptist Church, located at 403 Rutledge Drive in Hendersonville.

The 2 p.m. services at Mud Creek Baptist Baptist Church will be for law enforcement officers, first responders and family members only. For the public wishing to view the Celebration of Life service, the service will be live streamed on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, YouTube channel and Vimeo.

A procession will take Detective Hendrix to Forest Lawn cemetery, located at 538 Tracey Grove Road, following the service.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the procession will leave Mud Creek Church on Rutledge Drive to US 25. From there, the procession will head to Main Street in Hendersonville and turn right on Barnwell Street. From Barnwell Street it will turn left on Grove Street then right on US 64 to Dana Road. After turning right on Dana Road, the procession will turn right on Tracey Grove Road and continue to Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The office said Hendersonville First Baptist Church will open its sanctuary and will have the livestream available for anyone wishing to watch the service.

The graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery will be open to the public.

The addresses for each venue are as follows:

Mud Creek Baptist Church is located at 403 Rutledge Dr. in Hendersonville

Hendersonville First Baptist is located at 312 5th Ave. W. in Hendersonville

Forest Lawn Cemetery is located at 538 Tracy Grove Rd. in Hendersonville

The graveside and procession portion of the funeral will be recorded and uploaded to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and YouTube channel shortly after the service concludes.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Foundation to set up a donation fund for the Hendrix family.