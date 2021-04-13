Public comment sessions open for Woodruff Road safety project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – SCDOT wants to hear from the public on a proposed plan to make parts of Woodruff Road safer.

If approved, improvements would be made to a three-mile portion of Woodruff Road (SC-146) from Roper Mountain Road (S-183) to near Bagwell Road (S-654) in Greenville.

A public comment session is being held April 13 at the Embassy Suites Grand Ballroom at 670 Verdae Boulevard from 1 – 7 pm.

SCDOT is asking anyone interested in going should make an appointment ahead of time here. You can also contact SCDOT Assistant Safety Projects Manager Kaylon Meetze at 803-737-2638 or at MeetzeKR@scdot.org.

In addition, the public can sign up for a Virtual Public Information Meeting on April 15 to meet with a project team member via a virtual or phone connection. The sign-up is available at here.

According to SCDOT, both the in-person and online public information meetings will feature displays and handouts for viewing, and citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. The meetings will also enable the public or any interested organization to provide the project team with information on historic or cultural resources in the area.

SCDOT is recommending the proposed $1.5 million project because of the large number of crashes along the corridor.

The agency is wants to install concrete medians in areas with a high frequency of angle crashes,

install ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, crosswalks, and countdown pedestrian signals at signalized intersections, upgrade signal equipment and intersection operations to improve safety.

SCDOT anticipates construction would begin in late 2022.

You can also submit a written comment online or by mail until April 28.

Written comments can be mailed to Brett McCutchan, PE, SCDOT Project Manager at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29201-3959.

You can email a comment to McCutchaBJ@scdot.org.

There is also a web submission page here.