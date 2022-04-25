GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The public is invited to attend a series of community meetings this week where they weigh in on areas of growth they’d like to see in the Newtown Community.

Organizers said it’s one of the oldest neighborhoods in Greenville. The meeting, called charrette, is an intensive planning session where citizens, designers and others collaborate on a vision for development.

Charette begins on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 Cagle Street in Greenville (Mountain View Baptist Church), where discussions will be held regarding new developments in the Southernside neighborhood of Greenville.

This time serves as a forum for ideas and offers the unique advantage of giving immediate feedback to the designers. The goal of the charrette is to create master plan for the community. Organizers said it’s a “map” to help the community, landowners, developers, and the neighborhood agree as to what Newtown should become and what the appropriate steps are to begin and implement the plan.

Through the planning process, the sponsors of the plan hope to achieve a broad consensus from the stake holders to support the plan and its implementation.

Below is the schedule of events, and to read more about the meeting click the link here.

Charrette Schedule

Tuesday, April 26th:

5pm-7pm: Charrette Kick-Off

Thursday, April 28th:

8:00am-10am: Breakfast and Public Input Session

10:00am-11am: Focused Stakeholder Session

3:00pm-4pm: Focused Stakeholder Session

1:00pm-2:45pm: Public Input Session

5:30pm-7pm: Informal Drop-In Session

​Friday, April 29th

8:00am-10am: Breakfast and Public Input Session

10:00am-11am: Focused Stakeholder Session

3:00pm-4pm: Focused Stakeholder Session

1:00pm-2:45pm: Public Input Session

5:30pm-7pm: Informal Drop-In Session

Saturday, April 30th

10:00am‐11:30am: Momentum Youth Ride

12:00pm-3pm: Mountain View Baptist Church Members Only