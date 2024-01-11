GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Habitat for Humanity in Greenville County just got a $100,000 boost, thanks to Publix Super Market Charities.

According to Habitat, the funds will support the Habitat Greenville Women’s Build, a yearly event that has gotten more than 150 volunteers in the last 17 years.

Not only does the program empower women and help them learn construction skills, it also helps a woman-led family own a home.

Most of the project volunteers are women who come from female-led families and companies.

“Their [Publix’s] generous grant towards Habitat Greenville’s Women’s Build in the Nicholtown neighborhood is making this home a reality. Together we continue to transform lives,” said Monroe Free, President and CEO of Habitat Greenville.