BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Publix Super Market opened Wednesday morning in Boiling Springs.

The store, located on Highway 9 has a deli and bakery along with produce, wine and a full-service meat department.

The store will be open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are excited to expand across the region with the opening of our Publix in Boiling Springs,”

said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to bringing Publix’s legendary service and quality food to this great community.”

There will also be a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru.