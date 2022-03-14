CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A puppy was exposed to rabid skunk Friday in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services, the skunk was found near Grassy Pond Road and Lois Drive in Gaffney.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Friday and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

One puppy was exposed. Due to the known exposure and the puppy never being vaccinated, the owners chose to have the puppy euthanized.

DHEC said it’s important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.