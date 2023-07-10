GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Greenville County tested positive for rabies.

According to DHEC, the skunk was found near Richey and Woodville roads in Pelzer. The skunk was taken to a laboratory for testing on July 6 and rabies was confirmed on July 7.

One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider.

If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270.