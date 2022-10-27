COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed Thursday that a skunk in Anderson county is rabid.

The skunk was found near Fairplay Road and Ramage Road in Townville.

According to DHEC no people are known to have been exposed to the skunk at this time.

Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on October 25, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on October 26, 2022.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585 during normal business hours or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902.