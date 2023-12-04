SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed Monday that a rabid skunk was found in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the skunk was found near Sandy Ford Road near Lake Blalock in Chesnee.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on November 29, 2023, and was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

According to DHEC, one person was exposed to the skunk.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270.