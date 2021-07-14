Raccoon exposes rabies to 2 pets, potentially 2 people in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Lake Ridge Drive in Greenville, SC has tested positive for rabies.

DHEC said two people were potentially exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers and two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader.

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after-hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902.

This raccoon is the first animal in Greenville County to test positive for rabies in 2021. There have been 43 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.