Race is on to make COVID-19 changes for November election

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina lawmakers still haven’t made any changes to the November election, so right now expect to vote as normal.

Many South Carolina lawmakers and the South Carolina Election Commission say time is winding down to make COVID-19 related changes for the November election.

South Carolina voters will have to go to the polls to vote in person, unless they’re a qualified absentee voter.

But COVID-19 has the election commission and many lawmakers hoping that will change between now and November 3rd.

“One big idea is that you give voters as many options as possible for voting to spread the weight of the election across,” Chris Whitmire, with the election commission, said.

For example, expanding absentee voting once again to all voters. It’s a change that requires approval by the South Carolina General Assembly.

Lawmakers won’t be back at the State House until September, which right now is the earliest a change can be made, but many organizations, agencies and lawmakers are putting pressure on the General Assembly to take action sooner than later.

“There are a lot of voters or people with underlying conditions like diabetes and sickle cell anemia. People are going to be very apprehensive to vote in person,” Senator Dick Harpootlian.

One change that was in place in June that will be in place in November, allows poll workers to open absentee ballots the day before the election.