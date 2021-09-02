Radio show hosts get fans ready for Clemson football

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Everyone in Clemson is talking about the Tigers season opening football game Saturday night against Georgia.

If you’re going to talk sports in Clemson, just be ready to roar.

WCCP-FM The Roar in Clemson features 13 straight hours of local sports talk every weekday. It grows to 14 hours during football season.

From noon to 3 p.m., Out Of Bounds is hosted by William “Qualk” Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich.

Qualk and Gramlich first met more than five years ago. Qualk was broadcasting Clemson women’s basketball games, and Gramlich was a star shooter for the Tigers.

When they were introduced, something just clicked.

“We started arguing about the [Golden State] Warriors and if a jump shooting team could win the title,” Gramlich said. “And it just started happening. [Clemson SID] Jeff [Kallin] said ‘You should do a show together.'”

Gramlich became a regular contributor to Out Of Bounds and eventually took over as Qualk’s co-host when the other seat on the show opened.

“It’s crazy how it clicked. I mean from day one she fit right in,” Qualk said.

Their work extends beyond hosting a sports talk show.

Qualk calls play-by-play on high school football plus numerous Clemson sports on radio and TV. He’ll also be part of the tailgate show and post-game scoreboard during Clemson football games this season.

Gramlich – who never considered a career in broadcasting until her college career ended – is a basketball analyst for the ACC Network and co-hosts a podcast with former Clemson football star Eric MacLain.

Qualk and Gramlich celebrated their fifth anniversary as a team earlier this year. They laugh, bicker and make it an entertaining three hours for their fans.

“Our audience makes it easy too because they allow us to be ourselves,” Qualk said.

Both hosts are married, but not to each other even though many people think they are.

“We argue like a married couple so I understand that,” Gramlich said.

The Roar (105.5 and 97.5 FM) broadcast day begins with The Mickey Plyler Show from 6-9 am. Plyler is a longtime radio host while also serving as a football analyst and recruiting expert.

The Press Box with Brad Senkiw and Ben Milstead follows from 9 a.m. to noon. Road Rage with Walt Deptula airs from 3-7 p.m.

7Sports contributor Mark Childress is also a regular host on The Roar.