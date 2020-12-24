Rainy day could turn into white Christmas for WNC mountains

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 Weather Meteorologist Jackie Brown said we will see rainy and windy conditions on Christmas Eve, but dropping temperatures could give western North Carolina a white Christmas.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day for the Upstate and WNC. Some areas are expected to see 1-2 inches of rainfall. Temperature highs will be in the 50s.

Rain is expected throughout Christmas Eve

Rain is expected to turn into snow in WNC

Looking ahead

By this afternoon, temperatures will start to drop in the mountains and the rain will start to turn into snow. Asheville could see snow by 6 p.m.

Several WNC counties are currently under winter weather advisories.

The mountains could see anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow. Closer to the Tennessee border could see more snowfall.

Temperatures are expected to fall quickly Thursday night, leaving a chance for patchy black ice on Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens overnight.

Christmas Day is expected to be cold. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits in the mountains Friday morning. Temperatures highs will be in the 30s in the Upstate and the 20s in the mountains.