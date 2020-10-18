Rally in Greenville calls for gun violence to stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Dozens of people flooded the streets of Greenville on Saturday with a message against gun violence.

Families of gun violence victims marched from Falls Park to the Peace Center and gave personal testimonies about their experiences losing a loved one.

Joy Richey was one of them.

Marquis Richey, her son, was shot and killed on June 8.



Joy Richey says she misses him everyday, but marching in his honor is her way of living out Marquis’ legacy.

“I’m a voice for my son, my husband is a voice, his friends, his cousin,” Richey said. “We’re here to be a voice and take a stand. We will no longer be silent on what is going on in this community.”

Joy and her family weren’t alone on Saturday.

Henri Pruitt has the same story.

“A part of me died that day, February 2nd, 2019,” Pruiett said.

His son Enrique Pruiett died at 21, also a victim of gun violence in Greenville.

For Pruiett, he says although he’ll never be whole again, being able to connect with other parents that have walked the same journey.

“We have a bond that no other bond would do,” Pruiett said. “You know, sad to say we had to lose a child to come that close as individuals, but I mean it’s a pain you can’t describe.”

Several others performed songs, written word and dance, in hopes to bring awareness to this issue.

A few of these cases are still unsolved and the families of the victims are asking if you know anything about them, to come forward.

If you do have any information on one of these unsolved crimes, contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.