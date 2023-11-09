GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Nissin Foods, the company known for instant ramen products, is expanding by establishing new operations in Greenville County.

The company has announced a planned $228 million investment that will create over 300 new jobs. The 640,640-square-foot building will be located at 1170 Bracken Road in Piedmont for its new manufacturing facility.

Officials said the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

The new operation is expected to help the company enhance continued product development and innovation while meeting the surging consumer demand.

Operations are expected to be online in August 2025 according to the company.

Individuals interested in more information about Nissin Foods should visit the company’s careers page.