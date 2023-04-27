SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A ransomware attack has impacted the computer network for Spartanburg County government.

The county said all essential services are still operating, such as 9-1-1 and emergency communications.

County government is still open to the public but they said some online services and phone lines may be unavailable.

According to Spartanburg County, they are working with a third-party cybersecurity consultant and are coordinating with law enforcement on the attack.

The county said their IT department will continue to recover the impacted systems.

If you’re having trouble calling a county department, they suggest using these phone numbers:

Building Codes Department: 864-596-3182, 864-596-3162, 864-596-3159, 864-596-2689, 864-596-3184, 864-596-3168

Planning and Development Department: 864-596-3689 or 864-596-3458

Environmental Enforcement: 864-706-9610

Assessor’s Office: 864-596-3605

Auditor: 864-596-3287

Master-in-Equity: 864-596-2278